Federal Government Debt at end December 2019
The Belgian Federal Government Debt amounted to EUR 393.850 billion as of 31 December 2019.
Debt issued or taken over by the federal government amounted to EUR 393.64 billion, and the institutions for which the federal government supports the debt service, registered a debt of EUR 0.21 billion.
In net terms (i.e. deducting financial deposits and investments, as well as securities owned by the Treasury), the Federal Government Debt amounted to EUR 385.48 billion.
Results of the Treasury certificates auction of 07/01/2020
The Belgian Debt Agency informs you that it has accepted bids of Treasury certificates for a total amount of EUR 1.706 billion, distributed into the following lines :
ISIN Code : BE0312770424 - 14/05/2020
Amount taken (EUR billion): 0.853
Weighted average yield : -0.611 %
Bid-to-cover ratio : 2.00
ISIN Code : BE0312771430 - 09/07/2020
Amount taken (EUR billion): 0.853
Weighted average yield : -0.610 %
Bid-to-cover ratio : 1.97
PRESS RELEASE : OLO Buyback
Within the framework of its announced Buyback program, the Belgian Debt Agency starts quoting bid prices on a special window on the MTS AM electronic platform as of today January 6th, 2020 to buy back its OLO 48 with ISIN BE0000308172 and its OLO 65 with ISIN BE0000325341 having respectively an outstanding of 14,084,000,000 EUR and 16,246,000,000 EUR. The OLO 48 has its final maturity on March 28th, 2022 and the OLO 65 has its final maturity on September 28th 2022.
The Agency will quote bid prices for these OLOs during the whole year.
Wehubit finances five e-health solutions
The Wehubit programme of the Belgian development agency Enabel selected five e-health projects with a view of having them scale up their innovative solutions. Wehubit supports digital transformation as a means to speed up sustainable development and awards grants to projects that develop digital solutions in specific areas.
First Impact Report of the Belgian Green OLO
The Belgian Debt Agency is pleased to present the impact report for 2018 of the inaugural Green OLO, which was launched on 26 February 2018. This report assess the environmental impact of Eligible Green Expenditures.
Federal Government Debt at end November 2019
The Belgian Federal Government Debt amounted to EUR 399.157 billion as of 30 November 2019.
Debt issued or taken over by the federal government amounted to EUR 398.95 billion, and the institutions for which the federal government supports the debt service, registered a debt of EUR 0.21 billion.
In net terms (i.e. deducting financial deposits and investments, as well as securities owned by the Treasury), the Federal Government Debt amounted to EUR 388.95 billion.
Results of the Treasury certificates auction of 10/12/2019
The Belgian Debt Agency informs you that it has accepted bids of Treasury certificates for a total amount of EUR 2.001 billion, distributed into the following lines :
ISIN Code : BE0312769418 - 12/03/2020
Amount taken (EUR billion): 1.000
Weighted average yield : -0.640 %
Bid-to-cover ratio : 2.48
ISIN Code : BE0312773451 - 12/11/2020
Amount taken (EUR billion): 1.001
Weighted average yield : -0.600 %
Bid-to-cover ratio : 2.54
Borrowing requirements and funding plan 2020
Please find enclosed the borrowing requirements and the funding plan for 2020.
PharmaStatus: a new online application on the availability of medicines
The FAMHP launches PharmaStatus, the new online application that collects information about the availability of medicines in Belgium and makes it public. Current information will help patients, doctors, pharmacists and the pharmaceutical industry to limit the impact of unavailable medicines.
Commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne - Press accreditation
On Monday morning, December 16, a federal protocol ceremony to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the Battle of the Bulge will be held in Bastogne. Please find attached the practical information about press accreditation for this event.
Cancellation of the Treasury certificate auction of 3 December 2019
In the light of its cash management, the Belgian Debt Agency has decided to cancel the Treasury Certificate auction of Tuesday December 3rd, where the Treasury Certificate line maturing 12/03/2020 (ISIN BE0312769418) would have been re-opened.
Operation Pangea XII: FAMHP seizes 5,360 packages, containing almost 500,000 counterfeit or illegal products
In 2019, operation Pangea took on a new form. This operation focused on information collection, analysis and communication. For this twelfth edition, that took place from June 2018 to June 2019, the FAMHP provided the necessary data. Pangea is coordinated by INTERPOL and is specifically designed to intercept illegal and counterfeit medicinal products and devices.