Within the framework of its announced Buyback program, the Belgian Debt Agency starts quoting bid prices on a special window on the MTS AM electronic platform as of today January 6th, 2020 to buy back its OLO 48 with ISIN BE0000308172 and its OLO 65 with ISIN BE0000325341 having respectively an outstanding of 14,084,000,000 EUR and 16,246,000,000 EUR. The OLO 48 has its final maturity on March 28th, 2022 and the OLO 65 has its final maturity on September 28th 2022.

The Agency will quote bid prices for these OLOs during the whole year.